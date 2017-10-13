Scott Disick ‘In Total Denial’ Over Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors

With rumors swirling that Kourtney Kardashian may be expecting a baby with Younes Bendjima, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her ex, Scott Disick, is absolutely beside himself.

Scott Disick, 34, may be parading his relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, around for the world to see, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still keeping an ear on what’s going on in his ex, Kourtney Kardashian’s, life. This week, a shocking report surfaced that Kourt, like her sisters, Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting a baby — and Scott is NOT pleased. “Scott is in total denial over the Kourtney pregnancy rumors,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He does not believe she could be pregnant and feels like she could not possibly be having Younes [Bendjima]’s baby because she doesn’t even know that guy at all!”

Kourt and Younes have only been together for about six months, and as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the pregnancy reports are nothing but rumors. Still, it’s enough to have Scott worked up. “He feels like he would be completely shocked and hurt if the rumors were true,” our insider adds. “He just doesn’t see Kourtney having a kid with someone she barely knows. Scot wants to be her only baby daddy.” Of course, Kourt and Scott had three kids together during their nine years together, and are still connected through their co-parenting efforts.

In upcoming weeks, it looks like we’ll finally get to see more about Kourtney’s single lifestyle on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In fact, in a sneak peek from the Oct. 15 episode, we see the 38-year-old sneakily planning special surprise for her unnamed boyfriend — and it involves a hidden hotel key! No word on whether or not Younes will actually appear on the show, but the relationship will definitely be addressed!

