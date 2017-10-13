Rihanna’s Galaxy Collection Review — Newest Makeup Launch Has Prettiest Palette Of All Time

If you love sparkle and shine, you’ll love Rihanna’s new Galaxy collection! It drops on October 13, just in time for the holidays. Read our review below!

We are loving everything so far from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, and now, there is a whole new collection to obsess over! Her Galaxy collection drops on October 13, and it’s everything. The packaging is drop dead gorgeous — it’s holographic and in very unique, different shapes. Nothing is a boring square or circle — the lip glosses and lipsticks are in an octagon shape, and the palette has rounded, but sharp, edges. Of it, Rihanna said, “Glitter on glitter on glitter. That’s what The Galaxy Collection is all about, no exception.”

The eyeshadow palette is the most striking piece. The piece itself looks like a jewel-toned clutch. Inside, you’ll find 14 shimmer shades. It ranges from more daytime-friendly gold and tan shades to electric and bold blues and purples. You can mix and match for the ultimate sexy look. There is also a new, double-sided brush that works perfectly with this palette. The new Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick comes in four shades — I love Super Moon, which is a great, everyday coral. Sci-Fly is a more dramatic wine color, but appropriate for day if you work in a creative field. To amp up your look for nighttime, try the super pigmented Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Astro-Naughty. It’s incredibly shiny and bold, and feels incredible on the lips. The applicator is super soft!

Finally, to really amp up your look, get the Eclipse 2-In-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner, which comes in three shades. Nepturnt is a “green-black metallic / smoky emerald glitter.” It definitely appeared black on my light skin tone as I drew a thin line, but the green shimmer came out in full effect when I smudged it. A little goes a long way!





