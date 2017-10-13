Ohio Boy, 7, Tragically Found Dead 1 Day After 3 Other Victims Were Killed In Same Home

After Devin Holston, 7, was believed to be missing when a triple murder occurred in an Ohio home, police say his body was ‘hidden’ inside the residence. Police are on the hunt for their suspect, who’ve they’ve identified.

Police confirm that Devin Holston, 7, was the youngest victim of a quadruple shooting murder that occurred in an Ohio home. The little boy’s body was found “hidden” inside a trailer home in Lawrence County, one day after three other adults were found dead in the home, Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in a news conference on Oct. 12 [via PEOPLE]. Initially, it was thought that the boy was missing on Wednesday night, Oct. 11. However, he was later discovered dead inside the home when police conducted a search. The three adults were found dead after being shot inside the home, and another victim, who survived, had stab wounds to the head and neck, but still managed to seek help from a nearby neighbor. The living victim was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

“The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of next of kin,” the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office announced on Thursday. “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and cannot compromise this investigation by divulging more information at this time.”

A missing endangered child alert was issued for Devin by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, but was later called off on Thursday morning after investigators discovered Devin’s body, according to Lawless. He said that “those involved in the incident were all related in some way,” to the Ironton Tribune.

While there are many questions to be answered in the quadruple murder, police have a suspect. Warrants have been issued for Aaron Lawson, 23, [pictured above] on three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder, according to PEOPLE. Lawson was seen driving a Blue Chevrolet truck at 12:30 AM when a search began. Officials said Lawson crashed the vehicle into a ditch and fled on foot into the woods.

“I searched in our computer system and have no record of him,” Lawless said of Lawson’s nonexistent criminal background. “We’ve been talking to family and friends, and everyone is dumbfounded. … We’re going to get him, we won’t quit until we do.”

The little boy, Devin, found dead in the home, was a second-grader at Rock Creek Elementary, who was liked by the many people who knew him. He was remembered as having a “bubbly personality and enthusiasm for school,” a teacher of his told The Record-Courier. “Devin was widely liked by all the staff and students,” said Wes Hairston, superintendent of Rock Creek Local Schools. “It’s a tragedy that someone this young would perish by someone in a senseless act of hate or violence.”

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.