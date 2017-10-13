Nicole Kidman: Star Of 6 Weinstein Films Urges Young Actresses To ‘Protect’ Themselves

Nicole Kidman is trying to protect young actresses after over 12 women accused Harvey Weinstein of horrific sexual abuse. Her advice to them is simple, but so important: ‘don’t let anyone break your spirit!’

Nicole Kidman, 50, wants to give some crucial advice to young women in Hollywood, from one actress to another. In the wake of Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual assault and alleged sexual harassment scandal, she encourages young women to speak up, stand up, and to not back down from intimidation! Kidman, who’s worked with Weinstein six times in her decades-long career, has not alleged any harassment, but she’s trying to help those who did:

Her advice, Kidman told Magic Radio at the BFI London Film Festival, is “take care of yourself, make sure you are protected, don’t let anyone break your spirit and be yourself. So much of the time we model ourselves and our identities on what we see and actually finding who you are and what you want to say and what your voice is, is one of the hardest things to do but one of the most important things to do.”

Hear, hear! Kidman was the star of six films from both The Weinstein Company and Miramax: Lion, Cold Mountain, The Others, The Hours, Birthday Girl, and The Human Stain. Kidman won the Best Actress Oscar for The Hours in 2003, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for Lion. As actresses like Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, and Angelina Jolie came forward with accusations against Weinstein, Nicole rallied along with them to blast the producer — even if she didn’t do so by name.

“As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce,” Kidman said via a statement released through her publicist. “We need to eradicate this behavior.”

If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

