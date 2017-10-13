‘Stranger Things’: Will Is Not OK, Eleven Is Back & Dustin’s Carrying A Nail-Covered Bat — New Trailer

It’s Friday the 13th, so the only appropriate way to celebrate is by dropping a new ‘Stranger Things’ trailer.

The new Stranger Things trailer begins with a hat-wearing Eleven collecting the Eggos that Hopper has been leaving her — and yes, her curly hair is hidden under that hat. It’s 1984 — something we see on the Reagan/Bush sign in the front yard, and something bad is going on with Will. Winona Ryder’s Joyce is once again throwing a fit, this time because they can’t figure out what’s wrong with her son. We also see that her new boyfriend, Sean Astin‘s Bob Newby, is there to help her.

Throughout the trailer, which is action packed to say the least, we also learnt hat while Nancy is seemingly still with Steve, the Jancy bond is still there. Nancy and Jonathan are hanging out in a hotel room — in two separate beds to be fair — with her saying, “Don’t you think it’s weird that we only seem to hang out with the world’s about to end?”

There’s another new character thrown into the mix this time around, Power Rangers‘s star Dacre Montgomery has taken on the role of Billy. While we don’t know much about how the new teen will be thrown into the mix, he did recently reveal that the Duffer Brothers told him to look at a lot of Jack Nicholson‘s work to get into character — specifically, The Shining. Yikes.

Much of this season seems to be about figuring out what’s wrong with Will, running a whole lot of tests, and Hopper trying to help Joyce along the way. Of course the kids are also doing what they can — Dustin, for example, has a nail-covered baseball bat to protect him.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for season two?