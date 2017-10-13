NeNe Leakes Assures Fans She’s ‘Okay’ After ‘Breakdown’ & Sudden Firing From Xscape Tour

After NeNe Leakes got axed from hosting the Xscape tour for saying a fan should get ‘raped,’ everyone was wondering – is she okay? The ‘RHOA’ star confessed that after having a ‘breakdown,’ she’s all better now.

NeNe Leakes, 49, took a moment on Oct. 12 to speak directly to her fans about her status after the heckling incident that lost her the job as host of The Great Xscape tour. “A lot of people know me as NeNe who’s laughing and talking, a lot of don’t know me as NeNe who would break down. I actually had a real breakdown,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said during an Instagram Live session, according to PEOPLE. “Trust and believe, I’m so okay, I’m in a great place today. I can’t say I haven’t been in a great place these last few days. I’m so okay with everything, I just haven’t talked a lot or spoken out a lot.”

“I got a little bit emotional. I have never said anything that the heckler said to me. All the girls on the tour with me know what happened,” she added. “I plan on not letting anyone take my joy. I created my own show because I wanted to get out and express some of the things that I have inside of me. I don’t consider myself a comedian, I always say that. I’ve said that since the day I first started. I just consider myself a sh*t talker, a funny lady.”

Well, she’s a funny lady who’s out of a job (though she’s got plenty of work, so…no worries.) Xscape tapped NeNe to host their tour, but after she lost it on a heckler – telling the fan that he hoped her Uber driver “rapes yo a** tonight” – the group gave NeNe the boot. “It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period,” the group – featuring Kandi Burruss, 41, LaTocha Scott, 44, Tamika Scott, 41, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42 – said in a statement.

“I never imagined ever, ever, ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out ‘Go kill yourself’ to me. It literally took me somewhere else, I apologize. I’ve let that go,” Nene concluded during her Instagram Live session. It seems that she took this incident to heart and, after taking a look in the mirror, realized that things needed to change. Hopefully she stays in that “great place” and there are no more of these unfortunate incidents.

Do you forgive NeNe, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she deserves a second chance at hosting the Xscape tour, or do you think it’s best for both parties that she doesn’t go back?