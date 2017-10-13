Nelly’s Rape Accuser Backs Out Of Legal Battle Over Alleged Sexual Assault: ‘She’s About To Break’

Nelly’s rape accuser has decided to drop her legal pursuits against him, just 6 days after the alleged incident. In an emotional letter, her lawyer admitted that the 21-year-old has reached her breaking point and cannot pursue further action.

The 21-year-old Seattle resident who claimed Nelly, 42, raped her aboard his tour bus in Auburn, Washington on Oct. 7, will not testify against him in court. The female’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, has revealed in a formal letter that her client is dropping her legal pursuits against the rapper. Why? — The female “cannot handle this” situation and is “about to break,” because of how it’s been casted into the public. According to the letter, Nelly’s accuser fears her story won’t be believed and that she is no match to go up against a celebrity. Koehler then goes on to explain that the system failed her client when a detective promised her privacy, and “failed her,” the detective said in a later apology. [Read the full letter, obtained by TMZ.]

The woman’s attorney said her client has told the Auburn PD in Washington State, and the King County D.A. to “put a halt to the criminal investigation of [Nelly]. She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.” As for the woman’s credibility in the now halted case? — “Who will believe her,” Koehler wrote. “People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this. She is about to break.”

The letter explains some never-before-heard details about the young woman. Koehler wrote that after the alleged incident the 21-year-old called 911, was interviewed and detained, and then sent to a hospital where a rape kit was administered; then, was allowed to return home, hours later.

Her lawyer admitted that the young woman has been hysterical ever since the alleged incident, with her phone being filled with screenshots of her story out in the public and comments from people claiming she only wanted notoriety, fame and money.

The letter goes on to explain that all the young woman wants to do is go back to school and graduate. However, that is unattainable at this time because she is so upset over how her situation has played out. Koehler then seems to address other alleged sexual assault incidents that have been making headlines; hence, the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal, where over eight women came forward to claim he allegedly raped or sexually harassed them. Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, were two of the alleged victims.

Before Nelly’s rape accuser dropped her legal pursuit against him, he fiercely denied the allegations, and his lawyer told TMZ they would be pursuing all legal avenues to rectify the “false” claims. His lawyer’s statement read: “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”



