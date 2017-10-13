Minka Kelly Addresses Rumors She Ruined Jesse Williams’ Marriage For The 1st Time: ‘F*** Off’

Amidst his dramatic divorce, Jesse Williams started dating Minka Kelly, sparking speculation that the romance is why his marriage ended. Now, she’s firing back at the rumors for the first time — and she’s pissed!

Minka Kelly is OVER people assuming that she and Jesse Williams had an affair while he was married to Aryn Drake-Lee. When one fan commented on her Instagram, “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” she had an epic response to shut down the speculation. “They’re not,” she wrote. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f*** off.” News broke at the end of April that Jesse and Aryn had filed for divorce 13 years of marriage. Even before that, though, Minka and Jesse were spotted hanging out together, which is why people began wondering if, perhaps, she had something to do with the split.

Jesse himself slammed rumors of infidelity over the summer by taking part in JAY-Z’s video for Footnotes. “I was in a relationship for 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years,” he said in the clip. “And all of a sudden motherf***ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.” It appeared at first that Jesse and Aryn’s split was pretty amicable, but this summer, things intensified as they tried to reach an agreement, especially when it came to their kids, Maceo, 1, and Sadie, 3.

In court documents from August, Aryn asked for sole custody of the kids, slamming Jesse’s parenting abilities and alleging that he has “fits of rage.” She also reportedly cited his “revolving door” of women as a reason she didn’t want him to have custody of the kids, which once again had people wondering if Minka was involved in the divorce somehow. By the beginning of September, the exes reached an agreement, in which they decided share joint legal custody. However, stipulations regarding the physical custody of the children is still unknown.

There is also a clause in their custody agreement that states the pair are not allowed to “introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six months.” Considering Jesse and Minka have been pretty hot and heavy for quite a few months, it won’t be long now! If they stick it out, of course…

