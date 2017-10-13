‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Javi Slams Kailyn For Cheating On Him With A ‘Lesbian Lover’

Is this the REAL reason why ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got divorced? During the Oct. 13 season premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ Javi said Kail made out with her friend, Becky, behind his back.

SO. MUCH. DRAMA. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars kicked off with a bang on Oct. 13, when Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin reunited to try and work on their shattered relationship. Mind you, this was filmed almost a year ago, just before they finalized their divorce. And we now know they’re not together in real time, but it was still entertaining to watch them enter the house and throw wild accusations at each other! More specifically, Javi said Kailyn never told him they were getting divorced before he was deployed to Iraq, but she said he was well aware of their split.

Apparently, Javi lied to Kail before he left and said he had filed for divorce. So upon hearing that, she went ahead and filed herself, and he was actually served with papers. He said he was blindsided and didn’t think their marriage was over, but she went ahead and hooked up with other people, including her good friend, Becky. Yes, that’s a female. And guess what? Becky was also on hand during the first therapy session in the house, as she wanted to show her full support for Kail. But before you get ahead of yourself, she and Kailyn are not dating.

Kailyn actually ONLY kissed Becky during a pride event in 2016 (for fun), but Javi said that’s cheating. Later, when the housemates asked Kailyn if she prefers women over men, the Teen Mom 2 star said, “I don’t think that I’m gay or straight. I just think whoever I fall in love with, I fall in love with.” Very interesting. We can’t wait to see what happens next!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on Fridays on WE tv at 9/8c.

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU feel about the season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp? Will you be watching the entire season? Tell us below.