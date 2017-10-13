Malin Akerman Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jack Donnelly — See Her Gorgeous Ring

Congrats, Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly! Malin announced on Instagram that they’re getting married, and flaunted her beautiful engagement ring, too! See it here!

Yay! Malin Akerman‘s getting hitched! The actress, 39, broke the happy news to her fans on Instagram with a sweet selfie featuring her British actor boyfriend (now fiancé) Jack Donnelly! The photo shows her and her beloved, 31, smiling widely at the camera as she subtly flaunts her engagement ring. It’s beautiful! The photo’s a little blurry, so it’s hard to tell what type of jewel it features. Round-cut stone is surrounded by smaller diamonds. Jack has good taste!

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!” Akerman wrote to her social media followers. “I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes.” Aww! The couple’s relationship became public in March 2017, when they were spotted packing on major PDA in Puerto Rico. It’s unclear when they actually started dating, though. They made their red carpet debut as a couple three months after their Puerto Rico tryst at the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival and Golden Nymph Awards, where they kissed in front of the cameras! The Billions star only just announced their engagement, so it’s unclear what wedding plans they have in the works. Hopefully, we’ll get to hear all about it!

This will be Jack’s (best known for Atlantis) first marriage, and Malin’s second. Malin was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone. They said “I do” in 2007, and had a son together, Sebastian Zincone, in April 2014. Later that year, Malin and Roberto announced they were getting divorced.

