Las Vegas Shooting: ‘I Will Never Ever Forget The Horror Of That Night’ — One Woman’s Story

It’s been less than 2 weeks since Stephen Paddock rained a stream of bullets down on Las Vegas concert-goers. One 30-year-old woman who desperately ran for her life tells her story to HollywoodLife.com.

Although the devastating attack on country music fans on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Fest in Las Vegas ended swiftly with the killer Stephen Paddock taking his own life as law enforcement converged on him in his Mandalay Bay hotel room, the recovery for survivors is just beginning. And it isn’t just the hundreds who were injured during Paddock’s attack who need to heal. It’s everyone who ran for their life as what should have been a night of music and revelry turned into a nightmare. And it’s everyone who watched from their homes in terror. One concert-goer spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her harrowing experience during the attack and the effect it has had on her life.

“This will forever be a devastating experience,” the survivor, who did not want to be named, said. “I was at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Vegas celebrating my birthday with my friends. We were on a platform near the stage watching the last performance of our favorite performer Jason Aldean. When the shots started, we all thought it was a helicopter, fireworks or part of the show. Then after the second round started, Jason Aldean ran off the stage, and everyone started to run for cover. My friends and I got separated in the frantic commotion. It was horrifying to lose your friends and be alone and also try to figure out what to do next.”

She went on to explain the confusion and horror as concert-goers scattered from the gunfire. “The multiple rounds of shots continued and it sounded like the bullets were coming closer towards me. I ran into a parking lot with a group of people that led to a dead end and was blocked by a barbwire fence. More and more shots followed, so I jumped into a dumpster to hide. Shots sounded like they were coming closer. As the moments passed a truck ran through the barbwire by the fence where we were trapped leading to the airport runway where I then found a storage room to hide. I saw plenty of injured people pass me and I am sure I even ran past dead bodies. I couldn’t wrap myself around calling my friends and family because it was all about surviving. While I was hiding, I found a girl who had been shot twice along with a few other people who were hiding with me. This was the most horrific thing I’ve ever experienced…an act of pure hate.

“Minutes felt like hours and I’m blessed that my friends and I are now reconnected and safe, but my heart is with all the festival-goers who perished. I will never ever forget the horror of that night and as much as I remember I am thankful that I don’t remember everything I experienced and saw during the entire ordeal.” Head here for images from that terrifying night.

The survivor added that surviving the shoot has forever changed the way she sees big public concert. “I can never go to another event without always looking behind my back. Will I still go out and live my life? Absolutely! But it will be filled with a constant fear that something might happen. I always went through life appreciating what I have and now that is even more the case after what I went through in Vegas. I will never take anything for granted and I will appreciate everything. It was the most terrible thing I have ever experienced and don’t wish this to happen to my worst enemy.”

HollywoodLifers, are you as shaken as we are by this woman’s story? Tell us your thoughts below.