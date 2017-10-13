Kylie Jenner: Why She’s ‘Filled With Doubts’ About Travis Scott When He’s On Tour

While the news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy still has fans full of feels, she’s dealing with her own emotions. As Travis Scott continues to tour, we’ve learned that Kylie is having a hard time with the distance. Is it because she doesn’t trust him?

Are Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, on the rocks? She’s struggling being away from the rapper while he’s on the road touring, a source tells HollywoodLife.com. However, there’s no trouble in paradise. “She’s always had a hard time doing the long distance thing, but it’s extra hard being pregnant,” our insider admits. “All she wants is to have Travis at home with her.” While Kylie understands that Travis has to work, it’s still “rough” on her.

Kylie’s worries over Travis being away have nothing to do with him straying from their relationship. In fact, “Kylie trusts Travis, our source says, “but, being away from him plays tricks on her head.” While Travis hasn’t given her a reason to worry, Kylie still stresses. “All sorts of fears come up while he’s out on the road. There are days she’s filled with doubt and wonders if he’s really going to stick around for her and the baby.” With the pregnancy news being so fresh and her makeup empire in its prime, “Kylie‘s doing her best to keep her insecurities to herself,” our insider says, adding that “she doesn’t want to stress Travis out while he’s working.”

It was almost as if time stopped when the news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke on Sept. 22. Reports claim Kylie is about 4-5 months along with Travis’s baby, which is allegedly a little girl. Since the shocking news, Kylie has strategically hidden her alleged baby bump on social media; not to mention, she’s drastically cut down on her social use.

Amidst Kylie’s reported pregnancy, it’s also been reported that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. AND, as you may know, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together. The pair are expecting via surrogate, as Kim has had health complications with her past pregnancies. Needless to say, it’s a very exciting and expanding time for the Kardashian/Jenner family.

