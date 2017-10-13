Kylie Jenner Loves That Tyga’s Texting Her While Travis Scott Is Out Of Town In NYC

While the cat’s away, the mouse will play! While Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, is working hard in NYC, her ex, Tyga, is doing everything he can to swoop in and try stealing her back.

“Tyga‘s been texting Kylie [Jenner] again, trying to sweet talk her into seeing him. He’s been shooting a music video at all their favorite spots in LA this past week and it’s got him missing her. He tries to play it cool, but the truth is he’d kill to have her back. Kylie has zero interest in taking him back, she’s all about Travis [Scott]. But she’s not totally shutting Tyga down at this point — the truth is she loves the attention,” a source close to the former couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kylie may love the attention, but she’s also reportedly pregnant with Travis’ baby, so we don’t think she’d leave Travis that easily. She’s likely just using Tyga for the attention while Travis is busy working. And speaking of Travis working, that’s what Tyga’s trying to take advantage of. “Tyga is well aware that Travis has been spending a lot of time in NYC, focusing on his work and building his career. While Travis is on the road touring, Tyga wants to try and swoop in and steal Kylie away,” another source close to the situation tells us. Click here to see more pics of Kylie’s alleged baby bump!

“While Kylie is very into Travis and they miss each other when they are apart, she also likes the attention she still gets from her ex. Tyga and Kylie have never lost touch since breaking up, and he has always felt that they belong together. Since Travis has been out of the picture, Tyga has filled that empty space with sweet messages to Kylie. Tyga still knows how to make Kylie smile, laugh and feel appreciated. With Travis away, Tyga reminds Kylie that he still loves her and believes they may still have a happy ending. While Kylie thinks Tyga is just being silly, she still appreciates his attention.”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Tyga texting Kylie Jenner while Travis Scott’s away? Tell us below!