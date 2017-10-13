Kylie Jenner Tortures Fans After Pregnancy Reports In New Baggy T-Shirt Pic

She’s at it again! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post another cryptic photo of herself in loose clothing, amidst pregnancy reports. See the new pic here!

Now she really has us talking! Kylie Jenner, 20, has been posting a lot of tummy-hiding photos recently and her latest one is no exception. Kylie’s latest post on Oct. 13, shows her looking somber in a black baggy t-shirt. She simply captioned the photo with “Friday the 13th” and a black heart emoji. The brunette beauty has been making waves with the news that she is allegedly expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, and her photos are leading many people to believe it’s definitely true. See pics of celebrities hiding their baby bumps here!

It was just a few days ago that Kylie posted some similar photos of herself wearing another baggy shirt. Is she just trying to tease us until her big announcement? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see! We know that Kylie can’t hide her baby bump forever, but she sure is doing a great job so far. In addition to her mysterious solo pics, she has posted a similar pic with sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is also reportedly pregnant.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan have been in the headlines quite a lot lately and it’s all due to the joyous baby news. Kim Kardashian, 36, announced her own baby surprise when she confirmed that she and husband Kanye West, 40, are expecting a third child via surrogate. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has also been in reports for a pregnancy, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We’re not sure we can keep up with all these additions to one of America’s most famous families, but we’ll definitely try!

