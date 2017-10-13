Kourtney Kardashian Gets ‘Giddy’ Sneaking Younes A Hotel Key For Bday Date

Okay, this is adorable. New video shows Kourtney Kardashian planning a sexy surprise for her boyfriend, Younes, in this clip from ‘KUWTK’.

Is this how it all started for Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24? On Sunday, October 15, during a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can be seen putting together a little something-something for her new boo. With the help of her assistant, Sydney Ford, Kourtney slips a hotel key into a brand new wallet. “Oh, this is so shady,” Khloe can be heard saying from the backseat while Jonathan Cheban watches Kourtney from the drivers seat. What is Kourtney doing? She’s slipping a hotel room key into a wallet for Younes’ gift!

“I know Kourt has been out on the dating scene recently. She is planning a little birthday surprise tonight,” Khloe says later into the confessional camera with her sister, Kim, by her side. “I don’t really know the details of tonight, but she’s doing like this whole exchange. She’s putting this hotel key into this wallet. I’ve never known Kourtney to be this giddy ever in my life.” Both Khloe and Kim are so excited for Kourtney and her new romance, but they know they can’t push for too much information. “I’m not gonna ask a lot of questions because she’s super awkward,” Khloe explained. “And she like will shut down. Don’t ask, don’t tell policy.”

