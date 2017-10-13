A night with the boys? Must be serious! New pictures show Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Blake Griffin, hanging out with his guy friends in LA.

Kendall Jenner, 21, isn’t afraid to squabble with the guys. While her rumored bae, Blake Griffin, 28, was spending some quality time with a group of guys friends at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills on October 11, Kendall joined in on the fun. Blake was there with three of his male friends sitting around a quiet table, with Kendall at the head. So, what does this mean? Well, it means that Kendall and Blake are obviously still hanging out — further fueling speculation of their romance. And if that’s the case then it’s definitely a big step that Kendall is hanging out with Blake’s friends now, too!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Blake is desperately trying to make time for Kendall before the NBA season picks up again. Blake is the power forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, which means basketball season will be super busy for him. “They’re getting to know more and more about each other and Blake is enjoying everything about Kendall,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Blake is making time for Kendall before the season starts so that she knows she is important to him, which is so sweet. We can’t wait to see how this all pans out!

