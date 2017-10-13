Kim Kardashian Reportedly Forcing Kanye Onto A Strict Diet As They Prepare For New Baby

Kanye West’s reportedly about to go on a ‘daddy diet,’ and he doesn’t really have a say! We have details about the intense diet Kim Kardashian’s reportedly forcing him to do before their baby’s born!

it’s no secret that Kanye West, 39, has packed on a few pounds lately. Don’t get it wrong — the rap legend looks happy and healthy after an incredibly rough year, and wife Kim Kardashian, 36, wants him to feel — and look — his best. Oh, and she reportedly wants him to get in ship-shape sooner, rather than later. Enter the daddy diet:

“Kanye loves comfort food like mac and cheese, fried chicken, cheese burgers, and home fries,” a source told The Sun. “Since his tour was cancelled and he’s in the studio all the time now, working, he’s not as active. But Kim wants him on top form for when their third baby arrives in January – she says with three kids to run around after, they’ll both need to be fitter than ever. She doesn’t want to put extra pressure on him, but she wants him to be feeling his best for the challenges of being a dad to three children.

“So, Kanye’s on a ‘daddy diet’ – or ‘lifestyle change to promote wellbeing’ — that will see him work out three times a week, increasing to five times a week within six weeks. It’s going to start early in the morning when his trainer comes to the house, and it’ll be cardio and muscle conditioning. He’ll get his six pack back by Christmas.”

Whoa! She doesn’t want to put any pressure on him, but getting a six pack in about 12 weeks is a daunting goal! Kim’s the queen when it comes to diet and exercise; seriously, her abs just months after giving birth to their son, Saint West, were incredible. So she definitely knows what she’s doing. But everyone has to go at their own pace, and especially by their own will. Hopefully, Kanye’s on board with this full-body makeover.

Along with the wicked workouts, Kanye reportedly has a new diet devoid of those comfort foods, too. “It will be a paleo-inspired diet created by Kim’s nutritionist,” the source told The Sun. “At the start, all his comfort foods are off the list – the family chef has been warned not to break the diet. Plus Kanye tends to get take out delivered to the office or studio when he’s working – and that’s also banned now.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s really putting Kanye on a diet? Let us know!