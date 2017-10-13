Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Unite & Put Their Family First After Groping Allegations

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted coming face-to-face on Oct. 12 for the first time since groping claims against Ben rocked their world. Amidst the scandal, the exes are proving their kids are their #1 priority.

Ben Affleck, 45, and Jennifer Garner, 45, are setting aside any drama regarding shocking groping allegations against him for the sake of their kids. Ben was seen picking up his two daughters, Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, at school before heading to Rori’s Artisanal Creamery in Santa Monica to meet up with his ex-wife. Ben and Jen were in total family mode and made sure their daughters had a great time out with their parents. The exes shared a hug and put on a united front in public. Ben hugged his little girls close and kissed Violet’s head at the creamery.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer is “heartbroken” over the “horrible things” being said about the father of her children. Jen is “embarrassed” for Ben and “fears” that Ben’s past “may haunt their children.” After Ben publicly spoke out regarding the Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexual harassment scandal, former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, 35, accused Ben of allegedly groping her breast during a TRL taping in 2003. Ben apologized to Hilarie via Twitter on Oct. 11. Then a video resurfaced of Ben getting handsy with reporter, Anne-Marie Losique, during a 2001 interview. The reporter has since defended Ben, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “never touched me in any improper way.”

Ben has been extremely criticized for his past actions as the Weinstein scandal continues to shake Hollywood to its core. Ben’s Justice League co-star Jason Momoa, 38, has come under fire for a jaw-dropping joke he made about “raping beautiful women” back at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011. Like Ben, Jason has since apologized for his inappropriate behavior.

