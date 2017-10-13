Jason Aldean Resumes Tour 1.5 Weeks After Shooting: ‘F***’ Anyone Trying To Hold Us Down

Less than two weeks after a tragic mass shooting at his Las Vegas concert, Jason Aldean bravely took the stage again in Oklahoma to honor his lost and injured fans. Watch Jason’s beautiful speech onstage here.

Three songs into his concert in Oklahoma on October 12, Jason Aldean, 40, paused to deliver a defiant and passionate speech to his audience. He wanted them to know that he wasn’t going to let fear define his life and career, and that the show was dedicated to the fans he lost at Route 91. Jason’s back on the road less than two weeks after the massacre, he said in his five minute-long speech, because he’s not going to back down in the wake of that terrorism. Scroll down to watch the mesmerizing moment from Jason’s concert.

“These people are going to continue to try to hold us down,” said Aldean, according to the Associated Press.“To those people that keep trying to do that, I say f**k you, we don’t really care. I want this not to be something that’s going to be a downer for the rest of the night. I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn’t get a chance to.”

The audience hooted and hollered during Jason’s passionate speech, pumping their fists in the air and holding up American flags in the air as he spoke. This was the first time Jason performed since the horrifying shooting in Las Vegas, when Stephen Paddock, 64, fired at the audience at Jason’s show from the window of his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay across the street from the concert grounds.

His siege with an automatic assault rifle killed 58 concertgoers, and brutally injured almost 500 more. Jason canceled his shows in the wake of the tragedy, telling fans in a statement that it was in respect for the victims. At his Oklahoma show, police protected the arena, and concertgoers were required to walk through metal detectors.

There were two people in the audience in Oklahoma who knew firsthand what he was talking about in Oklahoma. Las Vegas couple Ryan Guay and Lynzee Freund, who saved a little girl’s life at Route 91, traveled to Jason’s show after local radio station K95.5 gave them free tickets.

