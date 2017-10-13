Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Younes Bendjima’s Baby? — The Truth

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Younes Bendjima’s baby? — Well, that’s what reports are claiming. That would mean 4 new Kardashian/Jenner babies are on the way. Is it really true? There’s only one way to find out…

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is NOT pregnant, despite numerous reports, which claim she is expecting with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the oldest Kardashian sister and her new man aren’t at that stage in their relationship… yet. “Kourtney is not ready to have a baby with Younes,” a source tells us. “While she would be pleasantly surprised if she were to have his baby, it’s just too soon. They are still learning about each other.” Phew! We’re not sure the world can handle more Kardashian pregnancy news at the moment. However, the insider admits that Kourt believes her and Younes would have gorgeous babies.

Although Kourtney isn’t expecting a little one, she isn’t ruling out the possibility of more children. “Kourtney loves being a mom and enjoys having a big family,” the source says. “She is fortunate enough that she can provide for a large family and she has not ruled out having more kids one day.” Therefore, baby No. 4 isn’t in the cards just yet.

Not to mention, Kourtney is in the best shape of her life and has never looked better. “She loves her body and wants to keep it for awhile,” a source previously shared with us. Nonetheless, “she always goes back and forth about if she wants another child.”

As for how Younes feels? — “He’s not pressuring her about anything,” the source confessed, adding that she’s not either. While the pair are not trying for a baby whatsoever, it’s more of a if it happens in the future, she’s welcome to it, situation.

Speaking of babies — It was reported [in Sept. 2017] that Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with her boyfriend, Travis Scott‘s baby. Kylie is reportedly 4-5 months along with a baby girl. And, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. AND, as you may know, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together. The pair are expecting via surrogate, as Kim has had health complications with her past pregnancies.

Right now, Kourtney and Younes are enjoying their time together and having fun. “She understands he’s younger and wants to live his life,” our source said. The couple — who’s been dating for a few months now — have been traveling all over the world together. Kourt and Younes most recently went to Paris, where they sat front row at Fashion Week.

They were also spotted getting super cozy while in Europe, at Disneyland. Kourt even indulged her man’s love of his home soccer team, Paris St. Germain, as the two took in the team’s Champions League group match game against Bayern on Sept. 27.

