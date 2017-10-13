‘One Voice: Somos Live!’: Everything To Know & How To Watch

Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and more of the biggest names in music are coming together to raise money for victims of the recent natural disasters. Here’s how to watch ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ and everything else to know.

One Voice: Somos Live! is happening from both a soundstage in Los Angeles, CA, and in Miami, FL from Marlins Park Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14. You can tune in at 8:00 PM Pacific and Eastern time on Univision and Telemundo (broadcast in Spanish), and at 10:00 PM on NBC. If you have a cable provider, you can also log in online to watch a live stream!

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez are hosting the event, which is a telethon for disaster relief. Marc Anthony, JLo, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, Daddy Yankee, Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Camila, Prince Royce, Alejandro Sanz and tons more will be performing, so you’ll definitely want to watch! There will also be appearances from Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, the Chainsmokers, Selena Gomez, Ryan Seacrest, Debra Messing, Tyler Perry, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Seth Green, Heidi Klum and Nas. Not bad!

Most importantly, proceeds go to aid organizations such as the United Way, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, Save the Children and Unidos for Puerto Rico. It’s all to help victims of recent hurricanes and earthquakes that affected the southwestern United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean. See pics of the devastation Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico.

One Voice: Somos LIVE! A Concert For Disaster Relief at 10pm on NBC! #OneVoice #SomosUnaVoz🇵🇷🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Xs3CwlZRYM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 13, 2017

