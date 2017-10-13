Harvey Weinstein May Lose $800 Million & Spend Life In Jail After Assault Claims — Attorney Explains

Harvey Weinstein may end up losing all his money and going to prison for life after his sexual assault accusations, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read more details here!

Harvey Weinstein, 65, could be in deep trouble regarding the sexual assault claims from the many women who have come forward. “”In order to go to prison, Harvey would have to be convicted of a felony, like rape,” Darren Kavinoky, California Criminal Defense Attorney of 1.800.No.Cuffs shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “In order for him to go to prison, he would have to get sentenced for more than a year. What is dangerous about Harvey’s behavior, and crimes of a sexual nature, is that he could be subject to consecutive sentencing. When you are talking about sex offenses, you get mandatory consecutive sentencing where the punishments stack one on top of another. So you get these really insanely long sentences in sex based cases that you don’t see in other areas of law.” SEE THE LIST OF HARVEY”S ACCUSERS HERE.

“If multiple women come forward and he is accused then convicted of many sex crimes, molestation, harassment and ultimately rape, he could easily be behind state prison bars for 10, 20, 30 years or even longer depending on how many women come forward and what he is ultimately convicted of,” Darren continued. “Furthermore, all of his alleged victims could, after criminal convictions, victims could then sue Harvey civilly for damages. With a net worth of an estimated $800 Million Dollars, depending on the number of victims, Harvey could easily lose his fortune in court, to his victims. He could be wiped out, and spend the rest of his life behind bars, broke, penniless and disgraced.”

In addition to the general sexual assault accusations, Harvey made headlines this week after it was reported that his company, The Weinstein Company, allowed him to sexually harass women as long as he paid all the money owed if he got sued. The controversial reports surrounding the film producer have caused a lot of backlash on social media with stars speaking out against him and there have been reports that he has recently checked into rehab for his issues.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harvey should lose his fortune? Tell us here!