TMI alert! There aren’t just photos from Farrah Abraham’s vaginal tightening procedure, but video too! Watch the very, very NSFW video here…if you dare.

If it wasn’t clear before that Farrah Abraham‘s personal life is an open book, this video may confirm it! The Teen Mom star, 26, recently underwent her second vaginal tightening procedure, and the whole thing was filmed. After shockingly NSFW photos from the procedure were released, Radar Online now has the insane video. You’ve been warned plenty of times; you’re going to see a lot in this clip. CLICK HERE to see the very NSFW video of Farrah’s vaginal procedure.

Whoa, right? Farrah doesn’t appear to be in any pain during the procedure, seeing as she’s just texting the entire time. “This treatment, I am going to focus a lot on that right labia,” the RN told Abraham while performing the external procedure. “Nobody is symmetrical. This is working with radio frequencies. No knives involved! We’ve seen such great results with the first two. It’s going to get better and better. We can focus on the details of the aesthetics of the vagina. We can cater the procedures to your wants and desires.”

During the procedure, the RN inserts and wand and moves it in and out of Farrah’s vagina for eight minutes. “It creates heat,” the spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center told Radar. “The heat will thicken the inside lining of uterus and of the vagina to make it tight and firm. Collagen is produced by the laser that make the lips firm so they aren’t hanging anymore.” The RN tells Farrah in the video that she thinks she may need one or two more operations, but the news is positive — she can see and feel results!

