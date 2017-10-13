How To Fight Breakouts & Dry Skin As The Weather Changes — Derm Advice

Your fall and winter skincare routine can be very different from the steps you took for glowing skin this summer. Read expert derm advice below so you can look hydrated and healthy all year round!

The weather is finally getting crisp, and as it gets colder, skin gets dryer and possibly more sensitive to harsh winds. There are a few, simple steps to have hydrated, healthy skin all year long. Read the following advice from Dove Dermatologist, Dr. Alicia Barba, and look great ASAP!

“Lay off the intense exfoliation. Over-exfoliating can strip the skin of its essential oils, leading to breakouts in the dryer, colder months. A misconception is that rubbing off dead skin cells daily will improve skin, when it actually can dehydrate it.

Invest in a hydrating cleanser. Dry skin is more than just unsightly and uncomfortable, it can lead to serious skin problems such as worsening of eczema, psoriasis and a major cause of winter itch.

With gentle exfoliation comes moisturization. Use a cleanser that hydrates the skin cells that have been rubbed off to avoid these skin conditions.

Care for your underarms. Underarm skin is sensitive and an area that shouldn’t be overlooked. Textures and fabrics in sweaters, undergarments and t-shirts can irritate the skin. Underneath all those layers, you’ll need a product that keeps you hydrated and protected. Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant is designed to help skin retain its moisture balance.

Go to bed a little greasy. Bedtime is the best time to hydrate your skin. If you’re looking to decrease collagen breakdown, you might want to consider these three quick steps before hitting the hay: 1. Wash your face. 2. Apply a retinol. 3. Moisturize.

Sunscreen for all seasons. Pack away the bikinis and sarongs, but keep the sunscreen right next to your daily moisturizer. Consider switching to a moisturizing sunscreen, a bit richer than your summer product. Harmful UV rays don’t take a break for cold weather. Even if you’re bundled up, sunscreen is a must for your face, and any other skin that’s not covered up.

Jump start pigmentation repair with a gentle peel. A lot of women worry about pigmentation after summer because they’ve noticed brown spots from being in the sun. Fall is no time, however, for a harsh peel that can leave the vulnerable skin exposed to the elements. She recommends a gentler peel with mild exfoliation to remove unsightly dark spots and lightly exfoliate the skin.”

HollywoodLifers, does your skincare routine change in the fall and winter?