Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Pregnant? ‘Nothing’s Gunna Hurt You Baby’

Kylie Jenner posted a new video on her Snapchat and it has everyone asking if she confirmed her pregnancy. See the sexy clip with the caption in question here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, seems to possibly be getting closer to confirming her reported pregnancy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted yet another video on her Snapchat that has many speculating whether or not she is trying to give hints about her pregnancy. In the video, Kylie is seen posing by a pool in multiple snapshots while listening to the song, “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” by Cigarettes After Sex. Her caption for the video is the title of the song which many believe could be a slight hint that she’s already making a statement that she’ll be an protective mother. SEE MORE PICS OF KYLIE ALLEGEDLY HIDING HER BABY BUMP HERE!

Kylie seems to enjoy teasing fans based on the number of photos she’s been posting lately. They all seem to show her only from the waist up or in loose clothing. The brunette beauty joins her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, when it comes to the reported pregnancy headlines. Both sisters have yet to confirm anything but everyone has a watchful eye as they continue to post cryptic photos. We wonder if any announcements will be coming soon? We’ll just have to wait and see!

In addition to Kylie and Khloe, Kim Kardashian, 36, is also expecting a new bundle of joy via surrogate. With all this baby fever going around, we can’t help but wait in anticipation for a whole new clan of adorable Kardashians and Jenners. Perhaps they’ll be another series to look forward to in the far future? You never know what could happen!

