Chris Brown, Future & Young Thug Fly Private On Luxe New Track ‘High End’

Chris Brown has teamed up with rap royalty Future and Young Thug for ‘High End,’ an epic new single from Chris’ highly-anticipated upcoming album. So is this the best collaboration of the year? You tell us!

Chris Brown, 28, Future, 33, and Young Thug, 26, are a total dream team on “High End,” which is about living the type of luxurious life that we all aspire to. So nothing totally new here — and there’s no Rihanna references, for those interested — but it’s nice enough. Listen to the track, which dropped today, Oct. 13, below!

“High end, yeah,” Future says on the intro, stating the obvious. Chris then comes in on the second verse with declarations about how fancy he is, and Young Thug rounds it out with a classic King Tut reference. See Chris Brown’s sexiest pics.

Chris’ album Heartbreak On a Full Moon is finally dropping on Oct. 31 (sadly, there won’t be a full moon this year, which seems wrong) and pre-orders begin today, otherwise known as Friday the 13th. Spooky and fitting! It’s rumored that there will be approximately 100000 songs on the record, so get ready. Okay, more like 45, but still.

Check out more of the lyrics to “High End:”

Rockin’ Balenci’ (rockin’ Balenci’)

Whippin’ up big B’s (whip up big B’s)

What’s the total?

What’s the list read?

Plain Jane watch, Richard Mille (yeah)

Richard Mille cost me ’bout an Aston-Martin

Left my Tesla sittin’ at the house on the charge

I just met the owners of Chanel and Diadora

‘Cause they say I’m spendin’ too much money in the stores

Pluto

