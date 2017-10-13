Anna Faris, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who Have Had Lip Injections — Their Before & After Pout

Pucker up! Popular stars like Anna Faris, Kylie Jenner, and more have all admitted to surgically plumping up their lips. See their tranformation pics here!

What a pout! Celebrities like Anna Faris, 40, Kylie Jenner, 20, Jessica Simpson, 37, and more have all tried the popular trend of lip injections to give their lips a fuller appearance. The surgical procedure has drastically changed the look of some and only slightly altered the look of others. Let’s take a peek at all the hot stars who have talked about going from thin to plump!

Anna is releasing a new book called Unqualified on Oct. 24, and in it she reveals that she did indeed have lip injections for her top lip done. She decided to get them while filming the movie House Bunny but soon saw it as a mistake. The blonde beauty admitted that it definitely wasn’t the right choice for her and hasn’t done it since. In contrast to Anna, Kylie is all about the injections and has been having them done for a long time. She first admitted to getting the fillers done on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was 17. Now, three years later, the brunette beauty appears to still have them done and it’s become part of her signature look.

In 2006, Jessica admitted that she hated the results when trying lip injections. “I had that Restylane stuff,” she told Glamour. “It looked fake to me. I didn’t like that.” Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, has also admitted to getting her lips done. She took to Instagram to post a photo and talk about her decision to get the procedure. “First session of lip plumps and it’s just fabulous,” the caption read. “I’ve always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the balls to get needles in my lip to perfect them but I did!”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 54, is also among the list of making her pout bigger. She has been very open about enhancing her lips and also had a reduction in which a doctor removed 30% of the filler because it became a little too much. Farrah Abraham, 26, from Teen Mom had a very public mishap after getting lip implants and even posted shocking photos of her swollen lips on social media. With the help of doctors on E’s Botched, she was able to fix it but admits she still loves having the fillers on a regular basis. Last but not least, pop queen Britney Spears, 35, has also been a receiver of lip injections. In 2013, she told InStyle that she’s had them done along with other “fun stuff” like face-care products.

