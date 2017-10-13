Is Anthony Scaramucci Dating Kimberly Guilfoyle 2 Months After Divorce? They ‘Enjoy’ Each Other

A match made in GOP heaven! Anthony Scaramucci’s reportedly dating Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle, even though he got divorced a hot minute ago. So, is the rumored relationship getting serious?

Anthony Scaramucci‘s relationship status changes faster than his employment contracts! The former White House communications director has dodged rumors that he’s dating Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, but sources have told Page Six that their alleged relationship is actually blossoming. Scaramucci’s ex-wife just filed for divorce two months ago, after the former Trump administration member got fired after 10 days, and missed their son’s birth to hang with the president. The Mooch has apparently moved on in a big way.

While claiming that Scaramucci and Guilfoyle are dating, a source close to The Mooch also added that things aren’t serious yet. That’s despite rumors that the couple were house-hunting together, and were spotted in Italy together in September. They’re “just very good friends who enjoy each other’s company,” the source told Page Six. “It is too early to call them a couple. He is busy establishing his post-White House career.”

A source close to Guilfoyle told the outlet the same thing: “Kimberly thinks the world of Anthony. He is one of her best friends, but they are not a yet a couple. He is still going through a divorce. She is a single mom, and her son is her priority.” So, they’re reportedly getting cozy, but not committing to anything yet! Shortly before rumors started about him dating Guilfoyle, he was reportedly dating CNN commentator and political strategist Katrina Pierson! The two were spotted having dinner at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, the same day he was fired from his White House gig for an expletive-ridden interview he gave to New Yorker. They both denied that dating rumor.

