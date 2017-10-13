Alexis Skyy Wants A Mini-Fetty Wap: Hoping For A Boy To Get More Attention Than Masika

Alexis Skyy couldn’t be more excited to welcome her first baby into the world. She’s hoping for a mini-Fetty Wap, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, and there’s a reason she wants a bouncing boy. Hint: it has to do with her ‘L&HH’ nemesis Masika Kalysha!

Alexis Skyy, 23, is reportedly expecting a bundle of joy with her on-again flame Fetty Wap, 26, and she’s totally over the moon about expanding their family. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was spotted at her ultrasound appointment on Oct. 13, and she’s already imagining what their baby will be like. “Alexis doesn’t know the sex of her unborn baby yet but she’s hoping for a boy because she wants a mini-Fetty Wap,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Things could get interesting down the line, since her longtime L&HH nemesis Masika Kalysha, 32, also has a child with her rumored baby daddy. Our insider explained, “She’s all about outdoing Masika, who has a daughter with Fetty. Alexis thinks Fetty will have a better bond with her baby if she gives him a son.”

“This is nothing but a huge competition between Alexis and Masika. For Alexis everything is about getting the most attention from Fetty,” our insider explained. Alexis and the rapper continued to fuel reconciliation rumors on Oct. 5, when they were spotted shopping together at the South Dekalb Mall in Georgia! The two didn’t pose for any photos together, but Fetty and Alexis were in great spirits while taking pics with excited fans. Rumors started swirling that Alexis was pregnant with Fetty’s baby in Sept. 2017, when she first shared a pic of her growing baby bump. Masika even claimed that Alexis was planning a “big announcement” during the Love & Hip Hop reunion.

Alexis and Fetty haven’t had the most amicable relationship, but they’re seemingly in a better place now. The couple dated for several years before parting ways when Masika got pregnant with their sweet daughter. Alexis later decided to have her neck tattoo of Fetty’s name covered with a feather. It’s unknown how or why they recently rekindled their romance, but she appeared to confirm that Fetty was the baby daddy by tagging him in her pregnancy-related post on Oct. 13. The expectant parents are now also re-following each other on social media, so it looks like all is well!

