50 Cent Blasts ‘Ugly Motherf***er’ Wendy Williams: ‘Your Husband Deserves A Side Chick’

After Wendy Williams targeted 50 Cent on Oct. 13 show, the rapper blasted her multiple times. 50 called her an ‘ugly b–ch’, said that she deserves to be cheated on by her husband and more!

Wendy Williams, 53, and 50 Cent, 42, are in the midst of the nastiest feud we’ve seen in a long time. Wendy made 50 the subject of a diss on her show [Oct. 13], and he dished it right back. She told him to get his life together and focus on his son, Marquise Jackson, in response to 50’s recent, shrewd comments about his son and his [son’s] mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. That’s when 50 gave her a swift warning not to “f–k around in the wrong section,” because he will hit back. 50 posted two Instagram photos of Wendy, accompanied by harsh captions. [See the posts below].

50’s first post read: “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherfucker Focus on your own shit bitch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL”. 50 was referring to a party he is throwing tonight [Oct. 13], in Brooklyn NY. However, it looks like Wendy’s not getting in.

50’s first photo was a paparazzi shot taken of Wendy during a recent vacation with her husband, Kevin Hunter. Wendy made headlines for the photos and was criticized for her lack of a large butt. 50 took a direct shot at Wendy’s marriage, he said her husband deserves a side chick . As you may know, Wendy’s husband was recently accused of having a decade-long affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. Wendy even addressed the infidelity reports on her show. “I stand by my guy,” she said after she denied the cheating allegations.

50’s second post followed with: “Yeah bitch, you fucking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I’m a show up.” This time, 50 posted a side by side shot of Wendy and a Lion, where he compared their appearances.

Below, is the video that initially sparked the feud. On her Oct. 13 show, Wendy gave her input on 50’s recent comments about his son. She said she didn’t care about 50’s troubled upbringing and the fact that he’s been shot “9 times.” So, on Oct. 12, 50 took what some are saying was an insensitive jab at his eldest son, Marquise. 50 posted a flyer for a party he’s throwing in NY [Oct. 13] and seemed to poke fun at the fact that he won’t have to pay for child support any longer; Marquise turns 20 on the day of the party. Some believe the party is to celebrate that 50 doesn’t have to pay for child support anymore.

50 then posted what appeared to be an apology. On Oct. 12, he took to Instagram, where he showed a photo of himself as a young boy. The caption read: “Excuse me if I seem a little incentive at times. I’m different, I cam up a little harder then these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father my mother got killed when I was 8.”

HollywoodLifers, was 50’s diss too harsh?