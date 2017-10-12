Tiny & Xscape Ditch NeNe Leakes As Host Of Their Tour After Her Disgusting Rape Remark

After NeNe Leakes wished rape upon a heckler at her stand-up, Xscape has reportedly booted her from their reunion tour. NeNe will no longer host the gig, despite her public apology, a report claims.

NeNe Leakes, is reportedly out of a job… don’t worry it’s only one of her many gigs. She will no longer host Xscape‘s The Great Xscape Tour, according to a new report. The news came after she made a controversial rape comment to a female audience member at her stand-up performance in Oakland on Oct. 7. Xscape — Kandi Burruss, 41, LaTocha Scott, 44, Tamika Scott, 41, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42 — has reportedly released a statement, where they said the group was “dismayed” by NeNe’s remarks; therefore they no longer wish to have NeNe as the host of their reunion tour. Read the group’s full statement below, as reported by TMZ.

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at “The Great Xscape” tour,” the group’s reported statement read.

NeNe came under fire on Saturday night at her comedy show, when she lashed out at a female heckler. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star chuckled as she told the audience member that she hoped she’d get raped by an Uber driver on her ride home. NeNe was instantly booed after her comment. Following the controversial show, she released a public apology on her Facebook page.

NeNe’s full apology read: “I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

The statement from Xscape was obtained by TMZ, and the group, as well as NeNe, has yet to address the report.

