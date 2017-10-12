Will Eminem Run For President In 2020 After Vicious Trump Takedown Rap?

Introducing the President of the United States…Slim Shady?! After Eminem tore into Donald Trump with a savage freestyle rap, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not he’ll ‘pull a Kanye’ and run for office!

In a world where a real estate mogul/former reality television star can be elected to the highest office in the land, the idea of Eminem, 44, launching a presidential bid isn’t that farfetched. Some fans were hoping Em (born Marshall Mathers) would declare his candidacy after he lyrically demolished President Donald Trump, 71, at the start of the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards. “Eminem is very happy that his take down of Trump is getting so much attention,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He feels that he has to use his gift for good and dropping the rap is his way to get his message out there.”

“As for taking it to the political stage and to run for office in any way? Not a chance in the world,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, crushing the hopes of anyone wanting an Eminem 2020 campaign sticker. “Marshall is not going to pull a Kanye [West] and announce his candidacy. The nonsense and the baggage that comes with politics, especially running for President would be outrageous.” While Eminem is no stranger to being “outrageous” and causing a controversy or two (especially about Donald Trump), seems politics are just not his jam.

After all, why dive into the political world when he could set the rap world on fire? Slim’s freestyle, which he called “The Storm” on Twitter (per CNN) saw him spit such red-hot lines like, “Same sh*t that he tormented Hillary [Clinton] for and he slandered and does it some more. From his endorsement of [Steve] Bannon, support for the Klansman, tiki torches in hand for the solider that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa.” Damn.

“Eminem is a success at music and he wants to use his music for good. And it obviously shows that it is working with this recent attack on Trump,” the insider added. “He wants to provoke change in the way he knows how, and that is through his music.” So, that takes care of that. If music fans want to see a hip-hop influenced dude from Detroit run for officer, there’s always that rumored Kid Rock, 46, senate run. That’s…something, right?

Do you think Eminem should reconsider and run for office, HollywoodLifers?