‘Will & Grace’ Recap: Leo Returns To Rescue Grace — Hope For A Reunion?

As Karen would say, ‘Look! It’s Leon!’ Yes, Harry Connick Jr. returned as Leo on ‘Will & Grace’ tonight, running to Grace’s rescue in a rather important time of need. But the real question is, will he be sticking around?

In short, not so much. You see, fans of the first run around of the series know that in the original finale, Grace was pregnant with Leo’s baby, they ultimately remarried, and raised said baby to grow and ultimately marry Will’s son. Of course, that narrative is bye, bye (birdie) and all we knew about Leo going into this season was that Grace and Leo did try being married again, but it didn’t take and now, they are in the throws of divorce. Cue tonight’s episode, as Grace heads to the doctor for a check up, only to wake up hours later in the hospital. Turns out, the doc thinks Grace could have a tumor in her breast (spoiler alert — she doesn’t) and she had to be knocked out to have a test. Seeing as she couldn’t get herself home after that, the nurse called her emergency contact — Leo.

As you can imagine, not only waking up from the procedure, but also waking up to see her ex-husband standing over her comes as a shock to Grace. Leo takes her home and she promises to have the paperwork changed to list Will as her emergency contact. Leo admits he’s surprised Will wasn’t her contact and the first place — and things are off to the races. A fight ensues between the two, with Leo basically blaming Grace for their marriage failing. Sure, he cheated the first time around and he did everything he could to make up for it. But the second time around, she still never trusted him and they just were never able t bridge that gap. Grace agrees that as much as she loved him and always will, some things are harder to get over than others. They part ways, seemingly forever. Or, you know, until sweeps maybe?

Elsewhere, Jack and Karen are doing good in the world. No, that’s not a joke — they actually have a positive impact on lives. YOUNG lives. When Jack loses a commercial gig he was sure he’d get, he settles for taking an after-school teaching job overseeing a theater program. Karen, with nothing better to do, joins him, and finds herself befriending a young girl who has a ‘lady’ problem, but not ‘lady’ to talk to about it. At first, you know, she’s mean Karen Walker. But, as we all know, there is a heart of gold beneath the layers of gin and Xanax and she gives the girl some advice to help her on her way. Meanwhile, Jack finds that molding young minds is a lot more satisfying than he thought, as he watches a shy boy completely bust out of his shell to sing a musical number perfectly in front of his friends. Aww! (BTW — Will has no storyline. He’s basically only in the episode to make fun of Jack, gasp at Leo’s return and cry about Princess Diana … for some reason.)

And now, for my favorite Karen Walker line:

Karen: Honey, I did ayahuasca with shaman last night. I don’t know if it’s raining or Tuesday.

HollywoodLifers,