‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Preview: Will Amelia Survive Her Terrifying Brain Surgery?

Amelia prepares to have surgery to remove the tumor in her brain on the Oct. 12 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Will she make it out OK, or should we be preparing ourselves for another devastating tragedy?

Amelia was hit with shocking news early on in season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy. She has a tumor in her brain, but she’s not letting the bad news get her down. In the promo for the Oct. 12 episode, Amelia gets ready to have brain surgery. She’s hopeful, but she knows what could happen. She could die. Meredith promises Amelia that she is going to make it out alive. In the operating room, Amelia stands confidently before being put under anesthesia. She’s ready to beat this. “I love you people tremendously,” she says, before giving Meredith a wave. Raise your hand if you can already feel the tears!

While we’re optimistic that Amelia will pull through the surgery, you never know when someone is on the operating table. Anything can go wrong. Grey’s Anatomy has never shied away from death over the years, but Amelia has the best doctors working on her. We all know Derek (RIP) is watching over her.

Caterina Scorsone told our sister site TVLine that Amelia is definitely scared about the surgery, but she’s also feeling something else as well. “There’s some degree of relief that they have found the source of the problem,” she said. “So much of her behavior over the last season or two has been so erratic. She’d do something kind of wild and crazy and not really know why she did it.” Maybe once the tumor is removed, Amelia and Owen can figure out their marriage and move forward!

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amelia will pull through? Let us know!