Vanessa Kirby: 5 Things To Know About Tom Cruise’s Rumored New GF & Potential 4th Wife

Rumor has it Tom Cruise, 55, and his gorgeous co-star on Mission: Impossible 6 Vanessa Kirby, 29, are an item and the world-famous movie star is even considering getting down on one knee soon! Not familiar with the British bombshell? No worries! Here’s everything you need to know about the woman who reportedly captured Tom’s heart! Head here for loads more photos of the A-list actor through the years!

1) Vanessa is from Wimbledon, London in the U.K. That’s right, the home of the classic tennis tournament. She received her schooling at Lady Eleanor Hollis School in Hampton, another London borough. Afterwards she took a year off, then studied English at Exeter University. Not long after, she was signed with a talent agency and her acting career began!

2) She first acting gigs were in the theater. After university, Vanessa immediately landed roles in All My Sons at the Octagon Theatre Bolton. She was also cast in A Midsummer Night’s Dream under director David Thacker.

3) Vanessa’s mother is the founder of Country Living magazine. The actress’s mother is the creator of a beloved lifestyle magazine, which is still published to this day!

4) Her big break was as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown. This is also the role which first reportedly captured Tom’s eye! She won a Glamour Award for Best UK TV Actress for the part!

5) Tom Cruise is reportedly ready to pop the question with Vanessa very soon! “Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise’s sixth installment… They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role,” a source told In Touch. Now “he wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise.” Wow!

