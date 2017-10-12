Graham Patrick Martin: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Major Crimes’ Star

Curious about ‘Major Crimes’ star Graham Patrick Martin? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about the actor — in his own words.

1.) Graham Patrick Martin, 25, hails from Thibodaux, Louisiana. “It’s about an hour outside of New Orleans. I go back as often as I can to visit family and to watch Saints games,” the actor, who is taking over HollywoodLife.com‘s TV Instagram on October 12, tells us EXCLUSIVELY. This won’t come as a surprise, but Graham’s favorite holiday? Mardi Gras, duh! “My favorite childhood memory from home has to be Mardi Gras. A lot of people only know about the crazy raunchy side of the holiday, but theres another part of it that’s totally family friendly and awesome,” Graham shared. “I feel lucky to have grown up in a city with a culture of celebration.”

2.) Graham was inspired to start acting by his big sister, Samantha. “She’s responsible for introducing me to theatre at a young age,” Graham told HollywoodLife.com. So, what does Graham want to achieve as an actor? “As far as goals go, I just want to continue to do projects that excite me. I never want to feel like I’m working a 9-5. I want to work on projects, and with people who help me to grow,” the young actor, who currently stars as Rusty Beck on TNT’s drama, Major Crimes. Graham’s character, Rusty, originally appeared in the series finale of The Closer. For those of you who don’t watch the show, Rusty was introduced as a homeless teen prostitute who is later adopted by the captain of the LAPD’s Major Crimes unit — hence the show’s name. “Six seasons later, Rusty is a law student with a boyfriend named Gus,” Graham told us excitedly.

3.) So, what does Graham do when he’s not acting? Like any young person, he loves to travel! “Traveling is my thing. I like to spend as much time back home in Louisiana as I can,” he told HollywoodLife.com. “If I don’t have enough time to make it back home, I take advantage of LA’s available day trips. Big Bear etc.” Sounds fun, can we come with?

4.) Even though Graham is an actor in Hollywood, he still gets starstruck just like everyone else. His most recent starstruck moment? Seeing NFL star Reggie Bush, 32, at his gym — and shouting at him! “I was a starstruck and had an impulsive reaction to seeing him. He handled it well, thank God.

5.) Graham’s favorite form of social media? Instagram — which is a good thing because he’s currently taking over @HollywoodLifeTV for us! “Instagram is my platform of choice. I don’t really use the others as often, Graham told us. Has it led to any weird fan encounters? Luckily for Graham the answer is no. “My fans are super cool and not creepy,” he shared.

BONUS: Last TV show Graham binged? Game of Thrones. Last song he downloaded? “Joey” by Concert Blonde. Best concert he’s ever been to? “When I took my mom to see the Rolling Stones at the Staples Center,” Graham shared. Aw! Make sure to check out Graham on the upcoming new season of Major Crimes when it premieres on October 31 only on TNT!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU a fan of Graham? Do YOU watch him on Major Crimes? Comment below, let us know!