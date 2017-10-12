Alexis Ren: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Rookie Model

Meet your newest ‘Sports Illustrated’ model! So, who is Alexis Ren? Get to know her with HollywoodLife.com’s 5 Things!

1.) Alexis Ren, 20, is hailed as the “Queen of Instagram” — and rightfully so. The model has 10.8 million followers on her account, where she has only posted 424 visuals. Her pictures, videos and boomerangs rack up 100’s of thousands of likes, as well as thousands of comments from adoring fans. While every single one of Alexis’ pictures looks like a professional model shot, the truth is it’s a pretty even combination of her personal life and work. A picture of her posing in her underwear for a mirror selfie looks just as flawless as one of her oiled up for a sexy photoshoot. Then again, if we were all as gorgeous as Alexis, our pictures might look that amazing, too.

2.) Alexis has her own channel on Reddit. Anyone who speaks internet knows that Reddit is the holy grail of online forums, and that having your own /r/ page is a big deal — and Alexis has one. She’s listed under the celebs network, and over 28,000 people have subscribed to her page for updates. Fans of Alexis hop on to her /r/ forum to share the latest pictures and news, and at any given time you’ll find 100’s of readers on the page. Needles to say, Alexis is a pretty big deal on the internet!

3.) She’s covered Maxim magazine already. Yes, joining the ranks of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is very, very big deal for any model, but before taking that on Alexis was already gracing covers. She was the August 2017 cover girl for Maxim magazine, which showed her covering her bare breasts with the sleeve of her velvet pajamas. It’s a stunning shoot by Gilles Bensimon, and it also features Alexis completely naked inside the spread.

4.) Alexis is a born and bred California girl. She hails from the beautiful Santa Monica, where she grew up surfing, skateboarding and modeling. Her first gig came at the age of 13 when she posed for the fashion brand, Brandy Melville. Alexis told Maxim that the attention she received as a model was “surreal” at the time, and that it’s “still weird” to her. But, she’s owning!

5.) She used to date YouTube star, Jay Alvarrez. Although they broke up in early 2017, when they were together they were the epitome of internet obsession. An Instagram model and a YouTube star? It was basically a match made in Heaven, and people savored the idea of them together. It was especially exciting for fans to see Alexis and Jay sharing their private moments in adorable YouTube videos, like THIS video which has over 24 million views. The video is basically just a recap of their 2016 summer together, showing brief clips of them traveling, jet skiing and even kissing as the sun sets behind them. Couple goals AF.

