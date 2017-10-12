Wendy Williams Slams Ben Affleck As A ‘Stupid, Stupid Man’ For Allegedly Groping Women

Wendy Williams made Ben Affleck her target on her Oct. 12 show! She slammed the actor, calling him a ‘stupid man’ for allegedly groping multiple women while he was believed to be dating Jennifer Lopez.

Wendy Williams, 53, called Ben Affleck, 45, a “stupid stupid man” after a 2004 tape resurfaced that showed him getting handsy with a female reporter. During her “Hot Topics” segment on Oct. 12, Wendy expressed her disgust toward Ben, and that wasn’t the only incident in which the actor was accused of inappropriate behavior. Actress Hilarie Burton, 35, claimed Ben had groped her breast during a 2003 appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live. As recent as Oct. 11, AnnaMarie Tendler, 32, a makeup artist, accused Ben of grabbing her a–and pressing his finger into her [butt] crack at a Golden Globes party. Tendler publicly demanded an apology from Ben. Then, her story prompted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon writer Jen Statsky, to come forward and admit, “I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience,” on Twitter.

While numerous women have claimed to have inappropriate experiences with Ben, there is one woman who came to his defense. The female reporter, mentioned above, who was in the shocking [2004] tape with Ben — where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other — argued that it wasn’t what it looked like. Anne-Marie Losique said, “This was for the camera,” despite her nearly straddling Ben as he wrapped his arms around her in the footage. “You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim,” she continued in defense of Ben. “When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

At the time of the above accusations, Ben was believed to be dating Jennifer Lopez, 48, which some critics recently slammed him for.

As for how Hilarie’s allegations came alive? In the midst of the Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexual harassment scandal — where more than eight women came forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior by the producer — a fan on Twitter dug up an old video of Ben and Hilarie. The fan shed light on a 2003 appearance the two made on MTV’s Total Request Live, and pointed out that “everyone forgot” that Ben had allegedly groped Hilarie’s breast. However, the actress did not forget.

Once Hilarie discovered the tweet, she boldly responded. “I didn’t forget… I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” she tweeted. Hilarie also shared a link to the resurfaced video, which showed her explaining how Ben “[wrapped] his arms around [her] and [came] over and [tweaked her] left boob.”

Soon after she addressed the old footage, Ben took to Twitter to apologize for the incident, writing, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Ben has yet to address the other accusations made by AnnaMarie Tendler and Jen Statsky.

