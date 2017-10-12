Tamar Braxton Hospitalized With Mystery Condition & She’s Devastated: ‘Not Again’

Scary. Tamar Braxton has just shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed with a cryptic message. Here’s what she said.

Oh no! Tamar Braxton, 40, announced by way of a photo on Instagram that she’s in the hospital! Although she didn’t reveal what’s ailing her, she did offer her feelings on being checked in. “#teamoverit,” she captioned an image of her hand adorned with a medical bracelet in what appears to be a hospital bed. “#notagain,” she added along with, “#thisbluebirdisNOThappy.” This is obviously a reference to her new album Bluebird of Happiness. What medical emergency has befallen the gorgeous songstress again!? Head here for loads more photos of Tamar.

The “If I Don’t Have you” singer is battling the flu and had a bad reaction with some meds, according to TMZ. While promoting her new album earlier in the week in New York she came down with the illness and was forced to cancel several events. Apparently she could hardly speak. She was prescribed Prednisone, which is a steroid that was supposed to help her throat recover. Unfortunately she had a very bad reaction. Her body began to swell up and she was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night, Oct. 11. Terrifying.

Prior to her new album’s release on Sept. 29, Tamar performed a scorching rendition of “My Man” at the BET Awards in June that left us simple breathless! The pipes on this girl are something else! And let’s not forget just how stunning she looked in a sparkling gown and flaunting her platinum tresses! There’s no denying that she’s an R&B staple. Here’s hoping Tamar gets well soon because the world needs to hear her new release!

