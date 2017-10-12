Shemar Moore Returning To ‘Criminal Minds’ To Help Garcia — But For How Long?

Derek Morgan’s coming back, you guys! Shemar Moore will be returning to ‘Criminal Minds’ in season 13. Is he going to be sticking around or will his visit be short and sweet? Plus, check out new photos!

Shemar Moore, 47, will be making his way back to Criminal Minds in the fifth episode of season 13, airing Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. He’ll be reprising his role as Derek Morgan, a character we all know and love. In the episode, Derek will return to the BAU to help Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a case that has affected her emotionally. We can already feel the tears! This is going to be one amazing episode.

For now, Shemar is only returning for one episode. He’s currently the star of the new drama series S.W.A.T., which also airs on CBS. Shemar starred as the charismatic FBI agent on Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2016. Shemar was written off the show in season 11. His character left the BAU for his family. Before he left, Derek sweetly told Garcia, “You will always be my original baby girl.” Derek and Garcia’s bond = PERFECTION. Derek popped up again in the season 12 finale.

Shemar didn’t depart the show on bad terms. He’s got nothing but love for his Criminal Minds family. “I’m just ready to grow,” he told TV Guide back in 2016. “I just want to leap. And I don’t know where I’m going to land, but I believe that I’m going to land. … I’m not leaving to go be a big star. I’m not leaving to go make a bunch of money. … I’m leaving because I just creatively want to be fueled and [am] excited to try new things and see what else I’m capable of. But I’m always going to look back and salute.”

