Rose McGowan Is Back On Twitter & Now Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her — New Tweets

Rose McGowan is back. Now, the actress is claiming Harvey Weinstein raped her in a series of tweets. She also took aim at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos! Check them out.

Just one day after getting suspended by Twitter, Rose McGowan has returned and she is not letting up on Harvey Weinstein, 65, or those who defended him now that decades of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior accusations are surfacing. Even more shocking, now she is claiming the film exec raped her as well. In a tweet directed at Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, 53, Rose detailed the admission to the billionaire in stark terms. “1) @Jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was proof.” Just horrifying.

Rose was one of the those named in the New York Times‘ explosive initial story on Oct. 5, revealing that she received a settlement from the film company. She has since used her clout on Twitter to call out Weinstein and the numerous celebrities and Hollywood power players who allegedly defended the exec or helped him cover up his alleged misconduct with women. In the subsequent tweets on Oct. 12, Rose detailed an exchange with Amazon Studios’ execs in which she asked them to help her reveal Weinstein’s alleged crimes. She claims to have been ignored. Head here for more photos of the actress.

As we previously reported, Rose claims that she told Ben Affleck, 45, about being assaulted by the disgraced film mogul at press conference years ago. According to her, he said he “told [Weinstein] to stop doing that.” But Ben continued to work with Weinstein for years on film projects. Later on Oct. 11, she told the actor to “f*ck off” on Twitter, which led to her suspension. Rose’s raped accusation comes almost exactly a year after claiming that an unnamed Hollywood exec raped her.

