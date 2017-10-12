Rose McGowan: Why She’s Blasting Ryan Gosling After He Slams Harvey Weinstein

No good deed goes unpunished. Via Twitter, Ryan Gosling thought he was applauding Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abuse victims for speaking out, but the reaction he got from Rose McGowan was beyond unexpected.

After years of being silent, multiple women have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual abuse. One of them being Rose McGowan, who shockingly claimed via Twitter that the film producer “raped” her. In response to these women’s courage for coming forward, Ryan Gosling, 36, posted his own empowering message on Oct. 12, writing, “I want to add my voice in support of the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse.” You can read Ryan’s full tweet below.

What a sweet guy, right? WRONG. At least in Rose’s eyes. The alleged “rape” victim called Ryan out for not mentioning any of the women’s names…only Harvey’s. “You could at least do us the courtesy of saying our names,” she replied. We understand Rose’s point, but we also don’t think the Blade Runner: 2049 star deserved such a harsh response. Obviously this Harvey case is a very sensitive subject that most of us can’t even relate to. Unfortunately, there are still many victims (unrelated to this) who are living in the dark. Here are 5 things to know about sexual harassment and how you can stay safe.

As you may already know, Rose doesn’t stand alone amid these sexual harassment accusations against Harvey. Over the past couple days, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, and more have all come forward with horrific stories of their own. Ashley alleged that he tried to watch her shower naked, while Angie confessed via email to the New York Times that she had a “bad experience” with the former studio director in her “youth.” Hopefully these survivors will never have to go through this again!

you could at least do us the courtesy of saying our names https://t.co/IJEBkdopHV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

