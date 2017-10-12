‘Survivor’ Castoff Admits His Strategic Game Really Was THAT Bad: I Wanted To ‘Party & Have Fun’

This week’s ‘Survivor’ castoff gives us a deeper look behind his lack of social game, failed strategy, bitter feud with a tribemate and more in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

Survivor really didn’t go as planned for the Oct. 11 castoff, Patrick Bolton. Going into the game, Patrick was pretty confident in his ability to win people over and make it far, but his lack of strategy came back to bite him. “I was winging it. I definitely went in with strategic plans, but once I got in there, I was just having fun,” Patrick admits to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I really enjoyed my team and I thought I had it made in the shade! I thought I had Ali as a confirmed vote, I thought Ryan and Devon were confirmed vote. So, I was like, why am I worrying when I can just have a great time out here. I was trying to party and have fun.” Unfortunately, what Patrick didn’t know, was that Lauren, who was gunning for him the whole time, was able to convince his alliance members, Ali and Ryan, to vote against him.

“I thought I had it too well,” Patrick explains. “Going into the show, I told myself..if I ever get comfortable, it’s probably going to be bad, and [when I was out there], I didn’t let that go through my head. I was enjoying myself too much, honestly. During tribal council was really the only moment where I thought I could be going home. Ali told me I thought I was making friends, but I didn’t realize it…I wasn’t making friends.” When the votes were read, Patrick was noticeably bitter, but tells us he’s “made peace” with being voted off so early.

“Watching it for the first time [last night], I felt like I was actually at tribal council and at the challenge,” he reveals. “I had a moment to relive that whole opportunity, and it was definitely true emotion. I was bitter, I was very angry at them, and I felt I did not deserve to go home third. I expected way more of myself. I still think Lauren should have gone home, and I think they’ll think that, too, going forward, but it’s just unfortunate.”

Now, Patrick is looking back at his time on Survivor as a learning experience, and is ready to change things up if he’s ever asked to play again. “If I got asked to play again, I would play, and I’m gonna win,” he raves. “I’m not going in unless I’m gonna win the million. I’m gonna go in with a serious attitude, and I’m not gonna let Lauren take me out of the game!”

