Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian & More In Over The Knee Boots — How To Wear The Hot Trend

On the runway and in real life, tons of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid love wearing over the knee boots. See how to wear them this season and beyond below!

Over the knee boots are a particular kind of sexy. You can pair them with a flowy top, jean shorts, or a girly dress. You’ll be covered and cute, but also exuding massive sex appeal! Everyone seems to be wearing over the knee boots right now, because they are the perfect transitional piece for fall and winter. Kendall Jenner wore her tan suede boots with short jean shorts for a more casual look. Kerry Washington went more glam, wearing a black and white Faith Connexion dress and bright red Stuart Weitzman boots. Miley Cyrus paired sparkly boots with jean shorts for a pretty on-stage look, while Taylor Swift rocked maroon velvet boots at a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show.

The point is that you can wear these boots over jeans, with shorts, with dresses, and skirts. They are surprising versatile and can be dressed up or down, for any occasion. Fabrics like suede and velvet are comfy and warm for fall, while leather or patent boots are more rock and roll and should be saved for nighttime events. Of course, these boots look especially great if you have super long legs like Gigi and Taylor. But even if you’re on the shorter side, like Lil’ Kim, who is only 4′ 11″ — you can rock them too! And you don’t need to be a size zero. Lane Bryant has a bunch of super cute, over the knee boots available in wide calf versions for under $100.

Click through our gallery of stars wearing thigh-high boots to get some major fashion inspiration for this fall and beyond!

