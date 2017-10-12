Perfect landing made by Normani Kordei! The Fifth Harmony singer was smack in the middle of a performance in Brazil when she fell to the floor — but not without executing a flawless recovery afterward.

Timberrrrrr! Normani Kordei, 21, took a potentially nasty fall during her Oct. 12 performance with Fifth Harmony in Brazil. But instead of letting her slip-up get the best of her, she recovered like a total boss! When the “Work From Home” singer hit the floor with full force, she immediately took control of the unlucky situation and whipped her hair back and forth (almost as if it was part of the group’s dance routine). The rest of the girls continued singing as if nothing happened. That’s real professionalism right there. One fan in the audience caught Normani’s fall on camera — watch below!

As you can see, the brunette beauty didn’t falter one bit. The fall honestly sounds pretty painful, as you can hear the exact moment her high-heeled boots hit the floor. Fifth Harmony was in the middle of performing “Make You Mad” off their 2017 self-titled album when it happened, but this is not the first time something outrageous has occurred on stage. These girls have seen it all by now. Earlier this month, Fifth Harmony was performing in Argentina with guest singer Becky G when a bouncer didn’t recognize her, thought she was a crazed fan, pulled her offstage, and basically tackled her to the floor! OUCH.

One concert goer caught the action and tried to help out by screaming, “That’s Becky G! Let her go!” The bouncer quickly realized he’d made a horrible mistake and let the “Shower” songstress join the show as planned. Fifth Harmony are scheduled to keep their tour going until December, and then it’s time to hit the 2017 Jingle Ball! The line-up this year looks beyond amazing!

Normani Kordei fell down while performing with the group in Brazil, but look at that effortless recovery! pic.twitter.com/t5Z9puTwyk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2017

