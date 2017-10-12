Natasha Bedingfield Expecting 1st Child With Husband: It’s What ‘I’ve Always Dreamed Of’

Natasha Bedingfield has a bun in the oven! The singer is officially pregnant with her 1st kid, and she’s SO excited to ’embrace’ this journey with husband Matt Robinson! Get a 1st look at her baby bump here.

Natasha Bedingfield, 35, is about to become a mum! The English singer/songwriter announced the exciting news of her pregnancy on Oct. 11, sharing a sweet pic of her budding baby bump with fans. In the photo, her husband Matthew Robinson, 39, sweetly has his arms wrapped around her. “Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” the “Unwritten” singer captioned the image. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us.”

This will be both Natasha and Matt’s first child, and clearly they’re beyond thrilled about becoming parents! “Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance,” she told The Sun. “Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening. … I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.” Aw! Click here to see beautiful pics of celeb moms’ baby bumps.

The mom-to-be and the film writer got engaged back in September 2008 and ended up saying “I do” in March 2009 in Malibu. “Our wedding day was everything we’d hope it would be,” Natasha gushed in a statement at the time of her nuptials. “It was simple, beautiful, and natural. Free from trappings or formalities, it was more about expressing our love for one another in front of those we hold dearest to us than anything else.” And now the two get to share their love with a precious baby! Congrats again, Natasha and Matt!

