Mermaid Halloween Costume — How to DIY With Makeup You Already Own

Mermaids are one of the top Halloween costumes this year. Experts at CoverGirl and Clairol are breaking down this gorgeous hair and makeup look for you to copy on October 31!

“Face:

1. To give your skin a healthy glow, start by applying a luminous foundation like the CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation all-over the skin for added radiance.

2. Fake a day in the sun by applying a warm-toned bronzer such as the CoverGirl TruBlend Bronzer to your cheekbones and temples.

3. Bring out your inner mermaid by using a pair of fishnet stockings and your favorite green and blue eyeshadows to create the appearance of fish scales around your eyes. We recommend using the CoverGirl TruNaked Jewels Eyeshadow Palette.

4. Lastly, finish off the face by using your favorite glitter and gems for the perfect mermaid-inspired look.”

“Eyes

1. Using a taupe eyeshadow, like the shade ‘Quartz’ from the CoverGirl TruNaked Jewels palette, place the color from your eyelid up to your crease.

2. Line your upper lash-line with black eyeshadow such as the shade ‘Onyx’ from the CoverGirl TruNaked Jewels palette.

3. Line your bottom lash-line with a bright blue eyeshadow such as the shade ‘Sapphire’ from the same CoverGirl palette.

4. Finish off your eyes by coating your lashes with the CoverGirl Total Tease mascara.”

“Lips

1.Give your lips a glossy sheen by using a nude lip gloss. We’ve been reaching for the CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Color & Lip Gloss in Nude Intensity.”

“Hair

1. To get the ultimate mermaid hair, start by applying the Clairol Color Crave Hair Makeup in Amethyst to dry hair.

2. Next, reach for the Clairol Color Crave Hair Makeup in Shimmering Platinum add further colorful dimension.

3. From there, grab your blow dryer and use low heat to lock in the color.

4. Once the hair is dry, braid your hair into a fun fishtail braid.

5. #FlauntYourFearless.”

For another makeup option, we love the NEW JAFRA Girl Squad Collection — it has tons of glitter and bold colors. The line features eye shadow, lip gloss, eye liners and more, and things start at just $13! For super sexy, long lasting “mermaid lashes,” you can now get green, blue, or purple eyelash extensions (Purple Reign, Emerald City and Electric Blue) at my go-to place in New York, Envious Lashes! The these faux silk colored lash extensions blend with black lashes and really make your eye color pop!

