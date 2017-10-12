One Direction Fans Are Convinced Louis Tomlinson’s New Song Is About Harry Styles — Hilarious Tweets

Larry Stylinson lives! Some avid 1D fans are pretty sure that Louis’ new song ‘Just Like You’ was written for Harry. What do you think? See the theory about this new development in their bromance here!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, dropped a catchy track called “Just Like You” on Oct. 12 and said it’s dedicated it to all of his fans — or is it?! Yes, many “Larry Stylinson” stans are convinced that it’s really for Harry Styles, 23, and theory is really quite something.

Basically, some fans think that the title — “Just Like You” — is a reference to the line “Woke up the girl who looked just like you,” from Harry’s own solo song “From The Dining Table.” Coincidence? Hmm! Check out the fan tweets below. See more pics of Louis here.

Others believe that “Just Like You” has nothing to do with Harry, and point to Louis’ explanation of the track: “It’s all about this view of celebrities that we’re impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems. Heartbreak feels the same, loss feels the same, all these feelings are the same for all of us.”

Also, unfortunately for Larry Stylinson fans, Louis personally shut down the romance rumors and called it a simple conspiracy in a recent interview. “I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love,”he told The Sun about his friendship with Harry. “It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable. I think [what’s happened since] shows that it was never anything ‘real,’ if I can use that word…a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy.”

Still, many are persisting:

harry: 'woke up the girl who looked just like you'

louis: 'wanna lay where she lays' pic.twitter.com/JVx4RRz7MG — justyna (@roseshouiss) October 12, 2017

H: I wanna taste her lips yeah cause they taste like you L: I wanna lay where she lays pic.twitter.com/rFOp0lUGVg — tiny louis ◟̽◞̽ (@Believe_In_LH) October 11, 2017

But you only get half of the story! #JustLikeYou pic.twitter.com/osMlg2xKpB — best of louis (@_BestOfLouis) October 11, 2017

Just Like Larry — dãtt (@SMOKEANDMlRROR) October 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Louis’ new song is about Harry?! Tell us where you stand on this!