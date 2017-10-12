Louis Tomlinson Drops Catchy New Track Dedicated To His Fans: ‘This Song Is For You’

Louis Tomlinson has written a song with all of his biggest fans in mind, and it’s a bop. From the cheeky opening line, ‘It’s the guy from the one band,’ we were instantly obsessed! Listen, here.

Louis Tomlinson, 25, tweeted on Oct. 11 that he’d be dropping a surprise track from his upcoming solo debut album, and it’s a total jam! “So I wrote a song called ‘Just Like You’ a few months ago,” he wrote. “After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it…I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot!” he added. Listen below!

“There’s one song I’m really attached to called ‘Just Like You,’ which is all about this view of celebrities that we’re impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems,” Louis explained to BBC in a recent interview. “Heartbreak feels the same, loss feels the same, all these feelings are the same for all of us. Mine just look a load different to, maybe, Tom who works in the chippy from nine to five.” See more of Louis’ best pics here.

Whether you find it relatable or now, you have to admit it’s sweet that Louis had his fans in mind when he wrote it. Anyway, we’ve all got problems, right? Check out more of the lyrics to the “Just Like You:”

I’m just like you, even though my problems look nothing like yours do,

Yeah I get sad too, and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same way as you would do too

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you if you only knew

