Sofia Richie’s Dad Lionel Finally Grilling Older ‘Scary’ Boyfriend Scott Disick? Listen

Hmm. Sofia Richie just posted a new video on Instagram of her dad, Lionel, talking about the key to success — but is that boyfriend Scott Disick in the background? Listen for yourself!

Is Lionel Richie, 68, giving Scott Disick, 34, a chance? Sofia Richie, 19, shared a video of her pops from a recent private plane ride on her Instagram, and many believe that they can hear her boyfriend, Scott, talking in the background. Lionel is telling Sofia and possibly Scott a funny story about a man who “never” argues, and when he gets to the punchline you can hear another voice speak up. “That’s funny,” says a man’s voice, which could possibly be Scott. It’s hard to tell because the private plane is pretty loud, but considering Sofia and Scott are inseparable lately it’s totally likely that it was him!

So, what does this mean? It means that Lionel is finally putting in some face-to-face time with his daughter’s much older boyfriend. Sofia and Scott have a 15-year gap between them, which is the type of thing that would definitely upset any loving, caring father. In a recent interview Lionel even admitted his concern by saying, “I’m the dad, come on. I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” Sources close to Lionel even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that although the dad doesn’t think Scott is a “bad guy”, he doesn’t know if “he can trust Scott” at all. With all of that said, it’s good to know that Lionel and Scott might finally be spending some time together — with Sofia’s supervision, of course!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Lionel and Scott potentially spending some time together? Do YOU think that’s his voice in Sofia’s Instagram video? Comment below, let us know!